FBR Extends Date of Filing Tax Returns For Tax Year 2019

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date for filing of income tax returns/statements by individuals, associations of persons and companies for the Tax Year 2019 up to February 28, 2020.

The board announced this through income tax circular number 1 of 2020 on Friday.

Exercising the powers conferred under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, FBR has extended the date of filing of income tax returns/statements for the Tax Year 2019.

Firstly, the date of filing of return of total income/statements of final taxation for individuals and associations of persons for the Tax Year 2019 which was due on September 30, 2019, and extended up to 31st January 2020 is hereby further extended up to 28th February 2020.

Secondly, the date of filing of return of total income/statements of final taxation for companies for the Tax Year 2019, which was due on September 30, 2019, and extended up to 31st January 2020, in respect of those companies who have paid 95 percent of the admitted tax liability on or before 30.09.2019, is hereby further extended up to 28th February 2020.

Thirdly, the date of filing of return of total income/statements of final taxation for companies for the Tax Year 2019, which was due on December 31, 2019, and extended up to January 31, 2020, is hereby further extended up to 28th February 2020.