Google is Making a Tutorial App to Replace YouTube

YouTube is currently the go-to spot for all kinds of tutorials and guides whether it’s learning how to tie a tie or getting help preparing for exams. Google, however, thinks that this kind of content needs a separate platform of its own.

Tangi is a new experimental app that Google is currently working on for tutorial videos and guides.

The videos on Tangi will have a 60-second cap and will be divided into several different categories for Art, Cooking, DIY, Fashion, and Beauty, and Lifestyle, but more will likely be added in the future. There is no section for “technology” yet, which is something which will be added later on for guides on how to fix your phone, build a PC, etc.

This would be a welcome change for those looking to watch a quick guide without having to sit through 10 minutes of commentary on YouTube. Longer tutorials will likely stay on YouTube, but it is also possible that the 60-second limit will be extended in the future for more detailed guides.

Google has a reputation for starting such experiments and killing them off soon after, so is it unclear whether Tangi will ever see the light of the day.

The app is only available on iOS as of now and Android users will have to make do with the website until an official app release.