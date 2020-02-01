Govt Expands Qeemat Punjab’s Home Delivery to Four More Cities

Punjab government has extended Qeemat app’s home delivery services of household items such as vegetables, fruits, and other food items at government-approved rates.

The app, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), was initially launched to regulate the prices of commodities.

After the successful launch, the government had introduced a ‘home delivery service’ for these goods.

Initially limited to only some parts of Rawalpindi, the app will now provide price-regulated goods at citizens’ doorsteps in four major cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Multan.

The provincial government has listed a total of 46 items on the app’s ‘fresh online order’ form, including fruits and vegetables.

In a statement on Friday, the Punjab government said:

The app will help people who don’t have the means to commute, wish to avoid tiresome traffic, or to carry heavy shopping bags in busy markets.

How to Order From Qeemat App

To get the goods delivered at your doorstep, go to the app and click on the ‘fresh online’ icon, select tehsil, and the items from the list.

You will see the total bill on the top of the screen. Add necessary shipping details and a pin location from the map. Your orders will be placed with cash on delivery mode of payment.

You can also check the status of the order in ‘scheduled orders’ or in the ‘order history.’

Download Qeemat Punjab on Google Play Store.