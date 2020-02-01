Patent Reveals Huawei Mate X2’s Design

Huawei released its first foldable phone, the Mate X, a few months ago and announced that it will make more foldable phones. There has been little to no word on the Mate X2, or the Mate XS since then, but a few patents filed by the Chinese company have dropped some hints at a potential design.

The latest one filed with the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office) reveals yet another foldable phone design that could likely be for the Mate X2.

The patent shows the same form factor on the original Mate X but with a few key differences. For one, the device in the patent folds inwards like the Galaxy Fold which is something previous rumors have pointed out as well.

This one also has a total of six cameras with two front cameras and the remaining four for the main camera setup. Both camera setups are placed in vertical strips in corners.

Another key difference is the inclusion of a stylus, which is another major addition that earlier rumors pointed out. This stylus will be docked into the vertical sidebar when not in use.

Unfortunately, there are no further details included in the patent, but from what we know through the leaks is that an official announcement isn’t expected until late 2020. Similar to its predecessor, the Mate X2 is also expected to feature top tier specifications but we won’t know for sure until a few months from now.