30 Petrol Stations in Islamabad Fined for Nozzle Tampering and Short Selling Fuel

Posted 6 hours ago by Haroon Hayder

A month-long campaign by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration against petrol pumps for tampering with nozzles and short-selling fuel has just come to an end.

To the surprise of many, more than 30 petrol pumps in Islamabad were found involved either in short-selling or had tampered nozzles. The capital administration imposed Rs. 1.91 million worth of fines and penalties on different petrol pumps during the month-long campaign.

According to Waqar Anwar, Director Industries and Labour (ICT), the campaign was launched at the directives of Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Aamer Ali Ahmed.

Here are some of the fuel stations which have incurred fines:

Shell at Rawal Chowk

Attock at Tramari Chowk

Hascol at Tramari Chowk

Shell at Aabpara Market

PSO at Kashmir Highway

Total Parco at I-9

Attock at H-8

Shell at I-8 Markaz

PSO at G-8 Markaz

PSO at Blue area

PSO at Islamabad Press Club

Shell at Taukri Chowk

Attock at F-11 Markaz

Total Parco at F-10 Markaz

ICT administration has also imposed heavy fines over non-compliance with mandatory safety, security measures, minimum wage, child labor and failure to provide basic facilities to the consumers at fuel stations.

