30 Petrol Stations in Islamabad Fined for Nozzle Tampering and Short Selling Fuel

A month-long campaign by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration against petrol pumps for tampering with nozzles and short-selling fuel has just come to an end.

To the surprise of many, more than 30 petrol pumps in Islamabad were found involved either in short-selling or had tampered nozzles. The capital administration imposed Rs. 1.91 million worth of fines and penalties on different petrol pumps during the month-long campaign.

According to Waqar Anwar, Director Industries and Labour (ICT), the campaign was launched at the directives of Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Aamer Ali Ahmed.

Here are some of the fuel stations which have incurred fines:

Shell at Rawal Chowk

Upon directions of worthy Chief Commissioner ICT, inspected Shell Rawal Chowk fuel station and fined 100000 rupees for four out-of-calibration nozzles. Nozzles sealed and will be opened upon calibration. pic.twitter.com/JLehjJegmf — Islamabad Capital Territory (@ICTA_GoP) January 23, 2020

Attock at Tramari Chowk

Under directions of Chief Commissioner ICT, Controller Weights and Measures inspected Taramri Attock pump and all nozzles found in calibration. pic.twitter.com/VQjgAZXyT2 — Islamabad Capital Territory (@ICTA_GoP) January 23, 2020

Hascol at Tramari Chowk

Upon directions of worthy Chief Commissioner ICT, inspected Taramri Hascol fuel station and fined 50000 rupees for two out-of-calibration nozzles. Nozzles sealed and will be opened upon calibration. pic.twitter.com/qMRKDwUeAp — Islamabad Capital Territory (@ICTA_GoP) January 23, 2020

Shell at Aabpara Market

Upon directions of worthy Chief Commissioner ICT, inspected and sealed Shell Aabpara fuel station, imposing a fine of 300000 rupees for out-of-calibration nozzles. Fuel station sealed and will be opened upon calibration. pic.twitter.com/rllkQ6VhaX — Islamabad Capital Territory (@ICTA_GoP) January 23, 2020

PSO at Kashmir Highway

Upon directions of worthy Chief Commissioner ICT, inspected PSO Kashmir Highway fuel station Near NUST and all the nozzles found in order. However, fine of 10000 imposes for non-observance of minimum wage in the case of five employees. pic.twitter.com/oJm49ybkzn — Islamabad Capital Territory (@ICTA_GoP) January 27, 2020

Total Parco at I-9

Upon directions of worthy Chief Commissioner ICT, inspected and sealed Total Parco fuel I-9 station, imposing a fine of 175000 rupees for out-of-calibration nozzles. Fuel station sealed and will be opened upon calibration. pic.twitter.com/hYs1RdrD7n — Islamabad Capital Territory (@ICTA_GoP) January 27, 2020

Attock at H-8

Upon directions of worthy Chief Commissioner ICT, director labour Waqar Anwar inspected Attock H-8 fuel station, imposing a fine of 25000/ rupees for one out-of-calibration nozzle. Nozzle will be opened upon calibration. pic.twitter.com/i5U7QDOCdD — Islamabad Capital Territory (@ICTA_GoP) January 29, 2020

Shell at I-8 Markaz

Upon directions of worthy Chief Commissioner ICT, director labour Waqar Anwar inspected Shell I-8 markaz fuel station, imposing a fine of 25000/ rupees for one out-of-calibration nozzle. Nozzle will be opened upon calibration. pic.twitter.com/148cwfT9jZ — Islamabad Capital Territory (@ICTA_GoP) January 29, 2020

PSO at G-8 Markaz

Upon directions of the Chief Commissioner ICT, Controller weights &Measures carried out inspection of fuel station at G-8 Markaz PSO and sealed one nozzle for being out of calibration and also imposed a fine of Rs.25000.All other nozzles of the fuel station were found in order. pic.twitter.com/ytkkx8Dpp2 — Islamabad Capital Territory (@ICTA_GoP) January 17, 2020

PSO at Blue area

Under directions of worthy Chief Commissioner ICT, inspected PSO Blue area and fined 25000 rupees for out-of-calibration one nozzle. Nozzel sealed and will be opened upon calibration. pic.twitter.com/9ertp7MmOa — Islamabad Capital Territory (@ICTA_GoP) January 20, 2020

PSO at Islamabad Press Club

Under directions of worthy Chief Commissioner ICT, inspected PSO Press Club ISb and fined 50000 rupees for out-of-calibration two nozzles. Nozzels sealed and will be opened upon calibration. pic.twitter.com/88bxpgUT6L — Islamabad Capital Territory (@ICTA_GoP) January 20, 2020

Shell at Taukri Chowk

Under directions of worthy Chief Commissioner ICT, inspected Shell fuel station Taukri Chowk and fined 50000 rupees for out-of-calibration two nozzles. Nozzels sealed and will be opened upon calibration. pic.twitter.com/zCzT9G2Qvg — Islamabad Capital Territory (@ICTA_GoP) January 20, 2020

Attock at F-11 Markaz

Upon directions of worthy Chief Commissioner ICT, inspected Attock fuel station F-11 Markaz and fined 25000 rupees for one out-of-calibration nozzle. Nozzle sealed and will be opened upon calibration. pic.twitter.com/aeGF2QBlBq — Islamabad Capital Territory (@ICTA_GoP) January 21, 2020

Total Parco at F-10 Markaz

Upon directions of worthy Chief Commissioner ICT, inspected Total Parco fuel station F-10 Markaz and fined 75000 rupees for three out-of-calibration nozzles. Nozzles sealed and will be opened upon calibration. pic.twitter.com/AFFZ4q6iDU — Islamabad Capital Territory (@ICTA_GoP) January 21, 2020

ICT administration has also imposed heavy fines over non-compliance with mandatory safety, security measures, minimum wage, child labor and failure to provide basic facilities to the consumers at fuel stations.