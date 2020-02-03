Here’s What You Need to Book The New Prince Pearl

On Friday, 31st January 2020 Regal Automobiles Industries Limited launched the hotly-anticipated Prince Pearl in a glittering ceremony in Lahore.

The company has announced that the booking starts at PKR 350,000 and the ex-factory price is PKR 1,049,000. It is pertinent to point out that the company has only launched a manual variant and plans to introduce an automatic one soon.

Furthermore, you can book your Pearl from your nearest 3S dealership of Prince-DFSK but please note that you have to pay the booking amount as a Pay Order or Demand Draft in favor of Regal Automobiles Industries Limited –nothing else is acceptable. Apart from this, there are different booking requirements for individual customers and corporate ones.

Regal Motors needs a copy of your National ID card, NTN, and original pay order, if you are an individual customer.

For corporate clients, they will need to show purchase orders, NTN, company stamp, and original pay order. Those who have filed their income tax returns will also need to show their active taxpayer status. The company has also said that only one model will be booked on each CNIC.

