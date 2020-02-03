Imam-ul-Haq Should Have Been Dropped From Test Squad: Rashid Latif

Former Pakistan captain and wicket-keeper Rashid Latif made the stunning claim that opener Imam-ul-Haq should have been dropped from Pakistan’s Test squad against Bangladesh.

While talking on his YouTube channel, Rashid claimed that left-arm spinner Kashid Bhatti should have been included in the squad ahead of Imam.

He further claimed that Yasir Shah could also have been dropped to make room for Bilal Asif as part of the first-team.

When you make a replacement, you have to ask if they will make their way in the playing XI. They might opt for a green pitch so that they can utilise the fast-bowlers. They should have dropped Yasir Shah if they intended on playing Bilal Asif instead of him in the match. Bilal’s action seems a bit suspect but he has been checked by the labs and his action is perfect. Kashif Bhatti should have been retained. Imamul Haq should have made way for Bilal Asif.

Rashid Latif further showed his disappointment and said that the management emphasized continuity and giving proper chances to players but their actions suggest otherwise.

We have no problems with anyone whether it is Kashif Bhatti or Bilal Asif. But the problem is that they [management] themselves claimed that they will go for continuation before the series against Sri Lanka. You kept Imamul Haq and you kept Imran Khan Sr using this logic. But when we talk about the upcoming Test match against Bangladesh, if you didn’t include Kashif Bhatti than his replacement is automatically someone like Nauman Ali or Zafar Gohar.

The former wicketkeeper further bashed the PCB for mistreating various players and jeopardizing their careers.