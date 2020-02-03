Nokia 5.2 to Feature Quad-Cameras and Glass Body for Only $180 [Leak]

HMD Global is gearing up to launch a number of mid-range and upper mid-range smartphones at its upcoming launch event in Barcelona on 23rd February 2020. The company is expected to launch Nokia 8.2 5G, an entry-level phone, and a feature phone.

According to recent reports, the Finnish OEM is also going to showcase Nokia 5.2 on the event. Yesterday, an unknown Nokia smartphone surfaced on the internet which is expected to be the upcoming Nokia 5.2. The information was leaked by a famous tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) in a tweet.

According to the tipster, the smartphone is code-named Captain America and will feature 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Unfortunately, other specifications of the smartphone are still under wraps. Evan also revealed that the smartphone will cost $180 and will hit the shelves by 4th March 2020.

Moving on to the design, the images reveal that the smartphone will feature a waterdrop notch display, a prominent chin or lower bezel, and a quad-sensor rear camera system housed on a circular aisle with an LED flash in the center. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the back which means the smartphone will be built around an LCD display (only AMOLED displays have in-display fingerprint readers). Apart from this, the back of the smartphone appears to be covered in frosted glass.

This alleged smartphone is assumed to be Nokia 5.2, however, the information has not been confirmed from any of the sources.

We’ll know more in the next couple of weeks. Watch this space for more on Nokia.