Pakistan Air Force Sends Medical Supplies to China as a Gesture of Friendship

Coronavirus isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. The efforts to contain the deadly virus are in full swing, however, with human-to-human transmission confirmed by the Chinese authorities, it is now more difficult to put an end to the virus that sprung in Wuhan late last year.

As part of the rescue services, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has sent a military aircraft loaded with medical supplies such as masks, gloves, shoe covers, goggles, hazmat suits, etc. to China. The aid is a gift from the people of Pakistan to China in times of need.

ALSO READ

Pakistan Can Now Diagnose Coronavirus Locally

Earlier, the Chinese foreign ministry had urged the world that it urgently needs medical equipment to protect its people.

What China urgently needs at present are medical masks, protective suits, and safety goggles.

The second batch of the supplies will land in Wuhan this week as the country continues its fight against the mysterious virus that has already infected over 14,000 people worldwide.

China state media is saying the US has provided no assistance to China for #coronavirus so far – they received more aid and support from Pakistan — Michael W (@mpwoodhead) February 3, 2020

According to local Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) reporters, the PAF plane will contain the following supplies:

N95 Masks: 84,500

Surgical Masks: 279,000

Gloves: 28,500

Shoe Covers: 15,300

Gowns: 7,000

Aprons: 8,000

Goggles: 2,400

Hazmat Suits: 8,500

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comment section.