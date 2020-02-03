Pakistan Air Force Sends Medical Supplies to China as a Gesture of Friendship

Coronavirus isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. The efforts to contain the deadly virus are in full swing, however, with human-to-human transmission confirmed by the Chinese authorities, it is now more difficult to put an end to the virus that sprung in Wuhan late last year.

As part of the rescue services, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has sent a military aircraft loaded with medical supplies such as masks, gloves, shoe covers, goggles, hazmat suits, etc. to China. The aid is a gift from the people of Pakistan to China in times of need.

Earlier, the Chinese foreign ministry had urged the world that it urgently needs medical equipment to protect its people.

What China urgently needs at present are medical masks, protective suits, and safety goggles.

The second batch of the supplies will land in Wuhan this week as the country continues its fight against the mysterious virus that has already infected over 14,000 people worldwide.

According to local Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) reporters, the PAF plane will contain the following supplies:

  • N95 Masks: 84,500
  • Surgical Masks: 279,000
  • Gloves: 28,500
  • Shoe Covers: 15,300
  • Gowns: 7,000
  • Aprons: 8,000
  • Goggles: 2,400
  • Hazmat Suits: 8,500

