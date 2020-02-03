Pakistan Face Off Against India in U-19 Semifinal Tomorrow

A Pakistan-India clash is always the most-talked-about happening in the sports arena, especially hockey and cricket. Whether its the Women’s cricket, senior men’s cricket to youth cricket, these matches are hard to ignore.

Pakistan’s win in the quarter-finals over Afghanistan has given us the chance to witness the intense sporting rivalry once more and the Green Shirts will take on India tomorrow.

To save you the hassle of looking for information on Pakistan-India semi-final, we have compiled it all here: all you need to know about the high-octane match.

Match Details

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Time: 1:00 pm PST

Possible Playing XIs

Pakistan: Haider Ali, Muhammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (C, WK), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Varman, Priyam Garg (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Akash Singh

Road to Semi-Final

Pakistan India Fixture Result Fixture Result vs Scotland Pakistan won by 7 wickets (with 230 balls remaining) vs Sri Lanka India won by 90 runs vs Zimbabwe Pakistan won by 38 runs vs Japan India won by 10 wickets (with 271 balls remaining) vs Bangladesh No result vs New Zealand vs Afghanistan – QF Pakistan won by 6 wickets (with 53 balls remaining) vs Australia – QF

Top Players

Batsmen

Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 YBK Jaiswal 4 4 2 207 62 103.50 251 82.47 0 3 Mohammad Haris 4 2 1 110 81 110.00 91 120.87 0 1

Bowlers

Player Mat Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 Ravi Bishnoi 4 32.0 105 11 4/5 9.54 3.28 17.4 2 0 Kartik Tyagi 4 26.2 88 9 4/24 9.77 3.34 17.5 1 0 Abbas Afridi 4 26.1 132 9 3/20 14.66 5.04 17.4 0 0 Mohammad Amir Khan 2 16.0 88 7 4/30 12.57 5.50 13.7 1 0 Akash Singh 4 25.2 96 7 3/30 13.71 3.78 21.7 0 0 Tahir Hussain 4 32.3 121 7 3/23 17.28 3.72 27.8 0 0

Last 5 Matches

In the last 5 completed matches between the two teams, India Under 19 has enjoyed an upper hand, defeating Pakistan Under 19 on 4 occasions.

However, these numbers are not significant as players come and graduate to the next level in a matter of years if not months. The last time two teams met was in Asia Cup when India U19 won by 60 runs while defending 305.

The second semi-final will take place between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Potchefstroom on 6th February.

Which team do you think will reach the final? Let us know in the comments section.