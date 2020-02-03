Pakistan Ranked 11th in Esports Earnings, India Not Even in Top 500

After a successful year in the esports industry, Pakistan now ranks 11th across worldwide in esports earnings mainly thanks to Sumail Hussain.
The 20-year-old from Pakistan has a total earning of $3,591,225.34 from the 60 tournaments he has played. Sumail started his professional esports career with Evil Geniuses, an organization that he has left now. He is the third-highest earning in esports overall.
The highly talented midlaner has now joined another successful franchise called OG, which has won back-to-back TI Internationals, which is the most prestigious and highest financially rewarding tournament.
Sumail’s journey is an inspiring one as he used to play Dota 2 in gaming cafes as he did not have enough money to own a personal computer.
Read more about Sumail’s journey from here:
Here’s How Sumail Hassan Made it to the Top of the Esports Industry
Sumail’s brother, Yawar Hussain, is another candidate in the list on the 310th position. He earned $377,026.60 from a total of 28 tournaments he featured in. Like Sumail, Yawar also played Dota 2 but for a different organization than his brother.
There have been multiple times when both brothers came head-to-head with Sumail often being victorious.
It is worth mentioning that India has failed to break into the top 500, which is more than surprising, to say the least.
Indians are busy in producing CEOs :)
Pakistan ranks 11th and we should try to be 1st, not only in e-sports. Why would we care if India is at 1st or not even in 500th?
Nothing against or for India, but the report is wrong. Chech once again.
Pakistan rank is 27( $4,218,411.15)150 Players
India is on rank 62 ($619,392.06)462 Players
India not even 500? How does that even make sense? There are about 200 or so countries in the world. India is definitely in the top 500 even if it’s at the bottom lol.