Pakistan Ranked 11th in Esports Earnings, India Not Even in Top 500

After a successful year in the esports industry, Pakistan now ranks 11th across worldwide in esports earnings mainly thanks to Sumail Hussain.

The 20-year-old from Pakistan has a total earning of $3,591,225.34 from the 60 tournaments he has played. Sumail started his professional esports career with Evil Geniuses, an organization that he has left now. He is the third-highest earning in esports overall.

The highly talented midlaner has now joined another successful franchise called OG, which has won back-to-back TI Internationals, which is the most prestigious and highest financially rewarding tournament.

Sumail’s journey is an inspiring one as he used to play Dota 2 in gaming cafes as he did not have enough money to own a personal computer.

Sumail’s brother, Yawar Hussain, is another candidate in the list on the 310th position. He earned $377,026.60 from a total of 28 tournaments he featured in. Like Sumail, Yawar also played Dota 2 but for a different organization than his brother.

There have been multiple times when both brothers came head-to-head with Sumail often being victorious.

It is worth mentioning that India has failed to break into the top 500, which is more than surprising, to say the least.