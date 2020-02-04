Civil Aviation Authority Returns Jewelry Bag Worth Rs. 2 Million to Passenger

Setting an example of honesty, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has returned a bag containing gold ornaments to its owner.

Honesty is the best policy.

The CAA staff found a bag in the seating area of the international departures lounge at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, which they handed over to the facilitation counter.

ALSO READ

Honest PIA Crew Returns Lost Valuables to Passenger from the UK

The bag contained gold worth Rs. 2 million and the authorities traced its owner, a woman, in Dubai. Later, the bag was returned to her brother after due verification.

The owner’s brother picked up the bag and thanked CAA officials for their honesty.

What are your thoughts on CAA’s act of honesty? Let us know in the comment section.