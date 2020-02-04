First Rainfall Spell of February to Begin Tomorrow: PMD

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the first rainfall spell of February will begin tomorrow.

As per the daily weather outlook report, Northern Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Northern areas of Pakistan will experience heavy snowfall in the next 24 hours. Whereas, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Islamabad are expected to receive intermittent rainfall.

Dry and cold weather will prevail in the Southern Punjab and Sindh. Light fog will continue to shroud central and lower parts of Punjab.

With a temperature of -20°C, Skardu remained the coldest region in the country during the past 24 hours.

Monthly Weather Outlook

According to the monthly weather report, there will be three to four rainfall spells in February. The last two weeks are expected to be wetter than the first two weeks of the month.

PMD is expecting slightly below-average precipitation in the northern half of the country. While it has predicted slightly higher than normal precipitation for the southern half. Snow will accumulate on the mountains as the month continues but at a slower rate.

Daily mean temperatures will rise by 5-7°C during February. With air pollution and fuel combustion induced smog intensity expected to rise, there will be no occurrences of frost in Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab.