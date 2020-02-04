KFC Kicks Off 2020 With an All-Star Deal

Posted 9 mins ago by Press Release

“New year, new me!” may apply to most of us but not to KFC, because you can’t improve on perfection! KFC is known for its finger-lickin’ good food, but they’ve made their offerings even more drool-worthy with their limited-time deals and innovative products.

KFC is celebrating the start of this year with a delicious deal featuring all the premium burgers.

Yes, you guessed right – it’s called the KFC All-Star Deal with 4 burgers and a 1.5-liter drink for just Rs. 1,395!

Imagine your four favorite burgers: the signature Zinger, the massive Mighty Zinger, tangy Kentucky, and the spicy Zinger Stacker, along with a bottle of your favorite soft drink – bundled together in one big, delicious feast!

Need we say more?

All you need to do is make the most of this limited-time offer and experience great value with the All-Star Deal!

Drop by your nearest KFC, call 111-532-532, visit KFCPakistan.com or download the KFC Pakistan app!

Press Release

The PSL 2020 is almost here! Want to know everything about it? Visit the pages below (Live stream will be available when the matches begin).
PSL Live Streaming PSL Points Table | 2020 PSL Teams PSL 2020 Schedule PSL 2020 Highlights PSL 2020 Statistics

Explore on Ltd.
>