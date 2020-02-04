KFC Kicks Off 2020 With an All-Star Deal

“New year, new me!” may apply to most of us but not to KFC, because you can’t improve on perfection! KFC is known for its finger-lickin’ good food, but they’ve made their offerings even more drool-worthy with their limited-time deals and innovative products.

KFC is celebrating the start of this year with a delicious deal featuring all the premium burgers.

Yes, you guessed right – it’s called the KFC All-Star Deal with 4 burgers and a 1.5-liter drink for just Rs. 1,395!

Imagine your four favorite burgers: the signature Zinger, the massive Mighty Zinger, tangy Kentucky, and the spicy Zinger Stacker, along with a bottle of your favorite soft drink – bundled together in one big, delicious feast!

Need we say more?

All you need to do is make the most of this limited-time offer and experience great value with the All-Star Deal!

Drop by your nearest KFC, call 111-532-532, visit KFCPakistan.com or download the KFC Pakistan app!