NITB’s New App Will Let Citizens Access Domicile, Marriage Certificates, Etc.

The National Information Technology Board (NITB) has been working tooth and nail to digitize the government of Pakistan. They specialize in implementing robust IT technologies and system automation to turn digital Pakistan into reality.

They are reportedly working on an application that will digitize all citizen data that the government has and make it accessible on a single platform. The move comes as an effort to make government departments paperless and enable them to retain information for a long period of time. This will also help deploy e-office solutions across different ministries and their departments.

The government departments that currently share their data for the app include the Islamabad Police, Capital Development Authority (CDA), ICT Traffic Police, and the Excise and Taxation department. More departments will likely be added in the future.

The app will allow users across the country to seamlessly access their Domicile, Birth Certificate, Arms License, Marriage Certificate, and other important government data in the near future.

NITB has undertaken the responsibility to train different departments and ministries on e-governance to help implement this task. They will also help deploy any kind of software or hardware infrastructure required across any federal government departments.

CEO of National Information Technology Board (NITB), Shabahat Ali Shah says: