Nokia Launches Waterproof Wireless Earbuds With 150-Hour Battery Life

At the IFA 2019, alongside a number of smartphones, the HMD Global announced the Nokia Power Earbuds (BH-605) true wireless earphones. The earbuds have now launched in China.

The pair of wireless earbuds feature water resistance, lightweight design, and amazing battery life.

Design

Nokia Power Earbuds come with a Redmi Airdots-like design. A single earbud measures 25 x 23 x 23.8mm, and the charging case measures 79 x 48.5 x 31mm.

Both the earbuds and the charging case have a matte finish. Hence, fingerprint marks will not be an issue.

There is a small Nokia logo on each earbud and on the bottom right corner of the charging case. It will be sold in jet black and grey colors, however, currently, only the black version is available.

Other Features

The earbuds come with support for Bluetooth 5.0 and feature IPX7 rating, which means they can be submerged up to 1 meter in water for about 30 minutes. They are equipped with a 6mm graphene driver unit for audio and also support Google’s voice assistant that can be accessed by the touch of a button.

The biggest highlight of these earbuds is the charging case’s 3,000mAh battery capacity that can charge the earbuds multiple times. Once fully charged, the earbuds can last up to 150 hours along with the charging case.

On their own, each earbud has 50 mAh battery and offers 5 hours of music playback on a single charge. The charging case is charged via a USB Type-C port.

Pricing and Availability

These earbuds are currently available in China through a number of online portals and cost $100.