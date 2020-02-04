PCB Made Over Rs. 1 Billion Profit from the 2019 World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) received a total of Rs. 1.15 billion as their due share of profit from the ICC 2019 World Cup, according to the latest reports.

It is especially impressive because Pakistan suffered an early exit from the competition after losing out to New Zealand on net-run-rate.

The reports also suggest that this payout to PCB was 14 percent higher than anticipated, perhaps due to increased viewership throughout the tournament and Pakistan-India fixture again breaking records.

Additionally, it was also suggested that the increased payout is also down to the rising rate of the dollar. PCB earns nine to ten million from ICC annually.

It is worth mentioning that the Pakistan board failed to achieve the expected revenue from the series against Sri Lanka due to low crowd attendance and bad weather conditions.

Unlike the last PCB management, the new management is presenting their accounts each year as opposed to every four months.