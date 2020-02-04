Redmi K30 Pro Will Come With a 64MP Camera Not 108MP [Leak]

Redmi is reportedly working on the Pro variant of its previously released Redmi K30 flagship smartphone. It is expected to hit the shelves around the same time as Xiaomi Mi 10 but will not be as premium.

Contrary to previous reports, the Redmi K30 Pro will come with a Sony IMX686 64 MP primary camera sensor instead of a 108 MP sensor. This news has been confirmed by XDA developers in a recent report and by an infamous Chinese tipster the Digital Chat Station.

The smartphone will most probably come with a Redmi K30-like quad-camera setup but the placement of the lenses will be different. As far as other camera specifications are concerned, they are still under wraps.

The smartphone, under the codename ‘Imi,’ was recently spotted on Geekbench. The listing revealed that it will be powered by Snapdragon 865 just like the Mi 10 series and will be equipped with 8 GB RAM. The Redmi K30 Pro will run on Android 10 OS topped with the latest MIUI 11 skin. Apart from this, the listing recorded a single-core score of 903 on Geekbench and a multi-core score of 3,362.