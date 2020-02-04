‘Tayyar Hain’ Becomes Most Disliked PSL Anthem Ever

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 is only a couple of weeks away and its official anthem ‘Tayyar Hain‘ is already out.

Sung by Ali Azmat, Haroon, Arif Lohar, and Asim Azhar, the anthem hasn’t been very well received by the fans. If we judge it by the reactions on social media, the fans are badly missing Ali Zafar, who was the voice behind PSL anthems in previous years.

To give you an idea of how people have reacted to the song, the official video on YouTube has received 58,000 dislikes compared to 80,000 likes as of Tuesday.

To give you a reference, last year’s anthem featuring Fawad Ahmed and Young Desi only reached 20,000 dislikes and had over 11 million views in total.

Here’s the video:

While the video has garnered 2.2 million views since its posting on 28th January, the number of dislikes don’t paint a satisfactory picture for the PSL administration.

One of the singers, Asim Azhar has reportedly apologized to fans for not meeting their expectations. In a lengthy Twitter post, the singer also thanked those who liked the anthem.

