Xioami is Adding 100W Fast Charging to Smartphones Despite Major Problems

Xiaomi made headlines last year when it revealed its 100W fast charging technology that could charge up a 4000 mAh battery in just 17 minutes. They also shared a teaser video to showcase the technology and revealed that Redmi phones would be the first to get it, but we haven’t heard more about it since then.

Redmi’s general manager Lu Weibing has now announced exactly why the company hasn’t delivered its 100W fast charging technology yet. He has listed 5 technical problems that phones could face with 100W charging or high power fast charging in general.

Massive Battery Degradation

According to the executive, the biggest problem phones would face is major battery capacity loss. A battery equipped with a 100W fast charge will have 20% less capacity than that of a 30W PD fast charge.

According to preliminary estimates, the capacity of a 100W fast charge battery is about 20% less than that of a 30W PD fast charge. In short, a 5,000 mAh battery becomes 4,000 mAh.

He also lists other hurdles that the company is trying to overcome such as technical architecture, compatibility, security, general performance, and application in other charging types such as wireless and reverse charging.

He did claim that the technology has reached early stages of maturity which means that we can expect to see 100W fast charging sometime later this year.