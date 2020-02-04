Yuvraj Singh Thanks Pakistanis For Showing Their Support

Yuvraj Singh is one of the few Indian cricketers which transcended all boundaries across the border to gather love from both Indian and Pakistani supporters.

One of the main reasons for that is Yuvraj’s friendship with a number of Pakistani players, especially Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar. Pakistani pacer has often opened up about Yuvraj’s exceptional behavior towards the Pakistani team and the fans.

Yuvraj struggled later on with his career after he was diagnosed with cancer. Recalling the worrisome time, he thanked all the fans from across the border for their prayers and well wishes.

Speaking to Shahid Afridi in an interview, Yuvraj said:

I still remember when I was in the US for treatment and Twitter was new at that time. I posted something about my treatment and loads of Pakistani people sent their prayers for me.

After a long and hard-fought battle, Yuvraj once again returned to cricket and represented India’s national cricket team once again.

Yuvraj’s last international appearance came in 2017 against the West Indies as he failed to clear the Yo-Yo test. Following that, he announced his retirement in July later that year.