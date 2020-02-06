France Honors Pak Army Pilots for Rescuing Climber At Nanga Parbat

Pakistan Army Aviation pilots have received honorary medals from the French Joint Force for rescuing a French mountaineer’s life from the deadly slopes of Nanga Parbat.

Rear Admiral Didier Malterre, Commander of French Joint Force in the Indian Ocean, conferred the France National Defence Bronze Medal on brave pilots in a special award ceremony held at Army Museum on Wednesday.

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Pakistan Army pilots had saved Elisabeth Revol’s life in the operation. The rescue operation was carried out at the request of the French Embassy in January 2018.

Chief of General Staff (CGS) Pakistan Army, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, senior military officers, and officers from Pakistan Army Aviation graced the ceremony with their presence.

On January 28, 2018, two mountaineers, Revol and her Polish climbing partner Tomasz Mackiewicz, had gone missing at an altitude of 7,200 meters. The rescue team continued the operation for two days but only succeeded in saving Elisabeth’s life. They had to call off the search due to harsh weather conditions, with the temperature at 60 degrees below the freezing point.