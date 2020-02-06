Fujifilm Launches X100V Photography Focused Street Camera

Fujifilm has launched the fifth entry in its X100 series under the moniker X100V. This upgraded camera comes with a new lens, a new sensor, a tilting rear LCD, and much more. The best part is, X100V borrows some of the premium features from the Company’s high-end cameras like X-T3, X-T30, and X-Pro3, which makes it the best full-featured vacation or street photography camera.

Design and Display

Just like its predecessors, the Fujifilm X100V maintains the retro, rangefinder aesthetic, and features a number of and host of dials and manual controls.

Fujifilm has shifted from the magnesium alloy in previous X100 cameras to aluminum with a satin coating. The design is similar to X100F. However, there are some sharp lines in a few places. This is the first camera in Fujifilm’s X100 series that comes with a weather-resistant camera body.

The other significant design change is the rear display that can now be tilted up or down. For normal use, the LCD can still sit flush against the back of the camera. The four-way D-pad has been ditched, so users will have to use the focus joystick and touchscreen to navigate through the camera menu. The Q button has been shifted so that it is less prone to accidental presses.

Imaging Sensor

The X100V comes with a 26.1-megapixel X-Trans IV CMOS APS-C sensor similar to the X-T3, X-T30, and X-Pro3. On top of this sensor upgrade, the camera also features an upgraded glass. According to Fujifilm, X100V’s 23mm f/2.0 lens exhibits less distortion as compared to other cameras in the series. It has an improved close-focus performance even though the focal length and aperture are both unchanged. The overall corner sharpness has also been improved.

As far as the videography is concerned, the X100V is capable of shooting 4K footage at 30 fps but is more of a stills camera. If you are interested in videography, it’s better to stick to X-T3. To use X100V as a video camera, you will have to plug external gear into the X100V’s HDMI port to get the most from its video mode. The camera also comes with a microphone jack. However, to plug in headphones, you will need to use the bundled adapter with the USB-C port.

Other features

The camera comes with a built-in ND filter that has been updated over the previous model and now features 4-stops. It also supports almost all of the Fujifilm film emulation modes including Eterna, and also F-log for a flat log profile.

As far as the focus is concerned, according to Fujifilm, the X100V can focus down to -5EV, equivalent to the X-Pro3’s -6EV. The SEO can be adjusted using the outer ring of the dial.

The X100V’s hybrid viewfinder has a 3.69-million-dot OLED EVF if you are not a fan of the optical viewfinder. This catches up to the X-Pro3. Moreover, the continuous shooting is rated at 11 fps with the mechanical shutter or up to 20 with the electronic shutter, although this camera is not for fast action.

Pricing and Availability

The camera comes with a hefty price tag of $1400. As far as the availability is concerned, the company has not committed anything. Fujifilm is currently busy in launching its previously announced X-T4 camera.