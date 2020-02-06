Iqra University to Open Campuses in Four Countries

Iqra University is going to open its campuses in four other countries, which include Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Turkey.

This was decided in the university’s board of governors’ (BoG) meeting with the Chancellor, Erum Lakhani, in the chair.

ALSO READ

Iqra University Students Develop an App to Report Sexual Harassment

While apprising the media of the development, the Vice-Chancellor, Dr.Wasim Qazi, said in a statement that the decision is aimed at promoting Pakistan’s culture and soft image in these countries.

“Under the chair of Miss Lakhani, the board of governors approved the establishment of foreign campuses,” the statement said.

ALSO READ

Pakistani Student Invents Device That Measures Sugar Level Without A Blood Test

The BoG okayed the establishment of Bahria town campus, medical and dental college with modern state of the art facilities, it added.

Note that Iqra University is currently Pakistan’s no.1 private sector university with campuses across the country, including Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad.