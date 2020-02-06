PTCL Recognized at CEM Global Telecom Awards

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has been recognized this year for implementing ‘Customer Happiness Index Framework’ at the 14th Annual Customer Experience Management (CEM) Awards held in London during Telecom Global Summit.

Competing with international telecom global operators, PTCL stood runner-up after Telefonica in the ‘Best-in-Class Customer Engagement Tool’ category, where around twelve international telecom operators competed in different categories.

Based on feedback from ‘Customer Happiness Index Framework,’ PTCL has proactively initiated various projects and customized the services to give its users a personalized experience that have helped improve overall engagement.

Speaking on the occasion, Moqeem ul Haque, Chief Commercial & Group Strategy Officer, PTCL, said,

We, at PTCL are continuously striving for superior customer experience and have undertaken major initiatives in this regard. Being recognized for the ‘Customer Happiness Index Framework’ on a global forum is indeed a great achievement for us and shows our commitment towards our customers.

PTCL endeavors to continuously improve its services by providing value to its customers through market-leading products and services.