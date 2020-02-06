Top Quality Coverage Planned for Tomorrow’s Test Match Between Pakistan and Bangladesh

Fans will be treated with top-quality broadcast coverage for the Rawalpindi Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh, an ICC World Test Championship fixture which begins on Friday.

The broadcast coverage will be done by Ten Sports, the PCB’s broadcast partner, through 23 High Definition cameras which will include two super slow spin vision cameras and one ultra-high-speed camera.

The production will also include the Decision Review System, Hawkeye ball-tracking and ultra-motion and stump cameras.

Renowned commentators Ramiz Raja, Bazid Khan, Athar Ali Khan, Shamim Chaudhary and Danny Morrison will bring the action to life and before and after each day’s play the fans will be served an exciting mix of analysis and entertainment through Straight Drive, a hugely popular show.

Along with this, the match will also be live-streamed in the subcontinent through sonyliv.com (website and mobile app).

The following is the list of region-wise broadcasters: