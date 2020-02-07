Khurram Mazoor Aiming for a National Comeback Through PSL

Quetta Gladiator’s opener Khurram Manzoor has vowed to utilize the opportunity during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to make a comeback in the national team.

Reigning champions Quetta picked Mazoor was picked in the silver category and the 33-year-old last played featured for Pakistan’s national side back in 2016.

Speaking about the opportunity for a possible comeback in the national team, Manzoor said:

This is an opportunity for me and I will not let it go in vain. I am aiming to be among the top performers. I have been in good form recently and have scored many runs in domestic tournaments. I am confident of continuing the same form in PSL.

Previously featured for Karachi Kings, Khurram voiced his opinion regarding the increased competition within the national as well as domestic circuit.

A professional cricketer should never lose hope. I have played most of my domestic cricket with the majority of Quetta players, so it will help me in gel well with them. I am confident of a good show by the team and hopefully, we’ll successfully defend the title.

This PSL will be an important one for every player especially with the T20 World Cup set to take place later this year. Players like Sharjeel Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Ahmed Shehzad will be looking for a call-up.