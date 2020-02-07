Mathematician Who Exposed Rs. 700 Million Corruption Forced to Leave Pakistan

Pakistan is full of talented individuals. However, the country also has a knack of wasting talent.

One such example is Dr. Amer Iqbal who is an MIT Ph.D. with multiple awards in Physics and Mathematics to his name.

The main reason behind him leaving the country is that he unearthed a Rs 700 million scam in government college’s fund. The theoretical physicist and mathematician even submitted a detailed 450-word report to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) where he mentioned ghost teachers from Europe drawing huge salaries for the past 10 years, who either stayed for a very little time or never came to Pakistan.

Talking to a local TV channel, Pervez Hoodboy, a physicist revealed the news.

Some teachers came from Europe for 15 days and then left, while many didn’t come to Pakistan in the first place.

At the time, the renowned physicist was working with a college which never renewed its contract after he forwarded the mega fraud’s report to NAB. Dishearted with the treatment, he left the country on 15th January and landed a job with Harvard University within 15 days.

To give you an account of his genius, Amer Iqbal has won the prestigious Abdus Salam Award for Physics for his work in string theory and its relationship with supersymmetry and gauge theories. He has also worked in collaboration with Nobel Laureate, Steven Weinberg at the University of Texas.

