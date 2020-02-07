PCB Chairman Confirms Whether Peshawar Will Host PSL Matches

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman has provided confirmation over Peshawar hosting Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

As reported by various media outlets before, there were rumors that Peshawar stadium might be prepared in time for the upcoming edition of PSL.

However, the PCB chairman has confirmed that Arbab Niaz Stadium renovations are still pending and they will be completed in time for the 6th edition of PSL.

While speaking to media, Ehsan Mani said:

We are hopeful that it will be ready in time for matches next year. International games will also be played here once domestic league matches are contested.

The chairman further added that the board wants to bring international matches back to Pakistan and Peshawar can play a crucial role in that.

Javed Afridi, the owner of the Peshawar Zalmi franchise, tried his utmost best but his efforts have now all come to a standstill.

The confirmed venues for the PSL 2020 remain as four; Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, and Multan.