PEMRA Fines Neo TV Rs. 1 Million For Airing Fake News

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has imposed a heavy fine on Neo TV Network for allegedly airing fake news.

According to reports, PEMRA has imposed a penalty of Rs. 1 million on the broadcaster for stating facts without conducting a background check.

Here is the tweet from the official account of media regulator:

Airing news without checking facts has become a norm when it comes to news channels competing against each other in a bid to create a sensation by reporting anything.

Recently, the Prime Minister Office had to rebut fake news that was aired regarding a significant increase in the salary of PM Imran Khan.