PEMRA Fines Neo TV Rs. 1 Million For Airing Fake News

Posted 45 mins ago by Haroon Hayder

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has imposed a heavy fine on Neo TV Network for allegedly airing fake news.

According to reports, PEMRA has imposed a penalty of Rs. 1 million on the broadcaster for stating facts without conducting a background check.

ALSO READ

Here’s Why PEMRA’s Proposed Regulations for Web TV and OTT are Problematic

Here is the tweet from the official account of media regulator:

Airing news without checking facts has become a norm when it comes to news channels competing against each other in a bid to create a sensation by reporting anything.

Recently, the Prime Minister Office had to rebut fake news that was aired regarding a significant increase in the salary of PM Imran Khan.

Haroon Hayder

The PSL 2020 is almost here! Want to know everything about it? Visit the pages below (Live stream will be available when the matches begin).
PSL Live Streaming PSL Points Table | 2020 PSL Teams PSL 2020 Schedule PSL 2020 Highlights PSL 2020 Statistics

Explore on Ltd.
>