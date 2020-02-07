ProPakistani is Giving Away a RealMe XT Smartphone and You Can be the Winner!

Bringing yet another exciting news to our readers and fans across the country! We at ProPakistani have decided to give away high-end smartphones every month to our top fans like you.

This month, the phone we’re giving away is Realme XT, which is currently priced at about PKR 55,000 in the market.

It features a 6.4” Super AMOLED display with a sharp resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The phone comes with a powerful 64 MP quad camera and a 16 MP selfie camera. The variant we are giving away comes with a 128GB and 8GB memory, robust enough to run multiple tasks seamlessly.

All you need to do to qualify for the amazing prize is:

Like the video on our YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/GKT2iBFIRWE

Comment ‘I am ProPakistani’ in the comments section

Subscribe to our channel and press the bell icon

The winner of this month’s phone giveaway, i.e. Realme XT, will be announced on Feb 24.

If the winner lives nearby, they will be invited to the ProPakistani HQ in Islamabad and handed over the prize.

So, think no more and act now to increase your chances to win this exciting prize. Don’t forget to share this amazing news with your friends and family who too can be the lucky winner.