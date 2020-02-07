The Doctor Who Warned Everyone About Coronavirus Outbreak Dies

Dr. Li Wenliang, one of the first doctors to alert the public about the deadly Coronavirus, has died at the age of 34 after being infected with the same virus in Wuhan.

He was reprimanded at first by Wuhan Police for spreading fear among the masses, however, his timely warning was later thought of as an act of heroism. On 30th December, Li first informed his medical school classmates about a SARS-like virus that has infected several people who were currently being treated in a Wuhan hospital.

ALSO READ

Chinese Envoy Confirms That More Pakistani Students Have Coronavirus

He, along with some others, was later forced by local Police to make no further disclosures about the disease.

After initially denying reports of his death, Wuhan Central Hospital has confirmed that Dr. Li Wenliang died on Friday at 2.58 am.

In the fight against the pneumonia epidemic of the new coronavirus infection, our hospital’s ophthalmologist, Li Wenliang, was unfortunately infected. He passed away after all the efforts we’ve taken to resuscitate him. We deeply mourn his passing.

ALSO READ

No Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Pakistan: Secretary Health

Chinese social media is full of messages of love for the deceased due to his efforts to stem the outbreak. Others are angry at authorities for handling the situation poorly and not hailing him as a national hero who died protecting others.

The deadly virus has so far resulted in 31,453 cases with 638 deaths across the globe. 4,824 of the patients are still in critical condition as the virus has expanded to 28 countries.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.