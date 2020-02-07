Utility Stores Made a Record 800% Higher Sales in the Last One Month

Posted 1 hour ago by Raza Rizvi

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s relief package to the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) has shown a massive impact within a month.

As per details, PM Khan approved an Rs. 6 billion relief package for the utility stores across the country earlier this month to ensure an uninterrupted supply of grocery items at subsidized rates.

Now, a monthly report of the USC has shown an 800 percent increase in the sales for January 2020.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill, the former spokesperson of Punjab government, revealed this in a Twitter post.

Utility Stores sales witness 800 pc increase in a single month. During January 2020, sales recorded at Rs. 4.9 billion, 800 pc higher than January 2019.

It said that the corporation recorded a sale of Rs. 4.9 billion in January alone, which is 800 percent higher than the corresponding month last year and 578 percent more than December 2019. This is a record in its own as never has the USC ever recorded this much sales in a single month.

While he credited the government for successfully providing relief to the masses in the times of inflation, some believed otherwise.

A Twitter user commented that the stats point at the drastic decrease in the purchasing power of the common man.

