California Southern University Wants to Collaborate With University Of Karachi

A two-member delegation of the California Southern University, USA, during its visit to the University of Karachi expressed its interest in working together with Karachi University.

President California Southern University Dr. Gwen Finestone and the Vice President of Global Relations Calsouthern University Anastasia Selberis met the KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at the VC Secretariat on Friday.

The visitors had shown interest in offering short term certificate courses to the faculty members as well as online education to teachers. During the meeting, they informed the KU VC Professor Dr. Khalid Iraqi that Calsouthern University is one of the best educational institutes which provide online education in different parts of the world.

The Calsouthern University’s officials expressed that they will like to work with the education and psychology departments and Karachi University Business School in the first stage. They added that they will like to extend cooperation in other fields in later stages.

Dr. Gwen Finestone shared that Calsouthern will provide complete assistance in designing courses and programs related to the subject of trauma and will also train the teachers in this regard.

In this regard, the MoU will be signed in the coming days.

She said that this is a very important topic around the world and educational institutions, particularly like the University of Karachi which has experienced faculty and provides education to students of different backgrounds and it could play a very important role in bringing betterment in society.

Anastasia Selberis shared that teacher training is a key program of the Calsouthern University which will collaborate with Karachi University so that they can share their experience with the teachers and students of one of the largest public sector universities of Pakistan.