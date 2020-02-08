Chinese Giants Form an Alliance

Chinese tech giants including Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo have been working together as allies to improve file sharing, fast charging, and other technologies for their vast customer base. They are now coming together once again to create an app store to challenge the dominance of Google’s Play Store.

The four companies are working together on a platform where developers from across the globe will be able to upload and market their apps overseas. The portfolio of apps will be no different from the PlayStore as it will include all kinds of apps including games, music, movies, and more.

This four-man alliance is called the Global Developer Service Alliance (GDSA) and it is officially described as follows.

The Global Developer Service Alliance (GDSA) is committed to providing one-stop services including content distribution, development support, marketing operation, brand promotion and traffic monetization to global developers . These services help developers improve their brand awareness, and obtain a large number of high-quality users and traffic monetization. Our services have covered nine countries and regions such as India, Indonesia, Russia, and Malaysia.

As mentioned in the statement, the service will initially cover nine countries including India, Indonesia, Russia, Malaysia and others which weren’t revealed. More regions will likely be added as the service expands.

Together, Xiaomi, Oppo, Huawei, and Vivo hold 40% of the total smartphone market share and if they manage to execute this plan successfully, they could attract a large number of developers to pose a serious threat to the Play Store.