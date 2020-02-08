Mian Soomro Wants Two 1200MW Power Plants Privatized Fast

Federal Minister Privatization Mohammed Mian Soomro and Punjab Law Minister discussed legal matters relating to the privatization of power plants Haveli Bahadarsh and Balloki.

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Municipal Authority, Secretary Irrigation, and DG LDA attended the meeting.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat was briefed about the privatization of RLNG based power plants Haveli Bahadarshah 1230MW and Balloki 1223MW. Punjab Law Minister told that all matters related to land conversion, relevant laws, and other legal complications regarding the privatization of these power plants will be promptly resolved.

He further directed the Punjab government to intensify the ongoing process of privatization of Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant, Block Power Plant, Services International Hotel Lahore, and other assets.

Mohammed Mian Soomro visited LDA office Lahore and later National Power Parks Management Company NPPMCL.

Muhammad Mian Soomro also inaugurated VDR at National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL) Headquarters in Lahore. VDR is designed by the NPPMCL to facilitate the investors. VDR is a one-window platform that provides all the important information to the investors regarding Power Parks under the NPPMCL.

Federal Minister appreciated the efforts of NPPMCL and advised to incorporate a rapid response system in the VDR. Federal Minister highlighted the importance of coordination between the different government entities for the facilitation of the investors.

“MARKHOR” was given as a title to the VDR by the Federal Minister Mohammad Mian Soomro. It will contain more than 78,000 important documents and 474 different specialized folders for the public facilitations.