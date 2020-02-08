Motorola Launches G Stylus and G Power With 5000 mAh Battery

Motorola is expanding its lineup of mid-range smartphones with the Moto G8 Power and G Stylus. The two phones share some specifications but with key differences including battery capacity, camera quality, and of course, stylus.

Design and Display

The two phones are completely identical in terms of design and display. Both of them feature 6.4-inch IPS LCDs with a Full HD+ screen resolution and 399 ppi pixel density. There is a small punch-hole cutout at the top left corner and minimal bezels all around with the exception of the bottom.

The back features a quad-camera setup in a vertical layout in the top left corner beside an LED flash unit. There is also a fingerprint sensor situated in the center that flaunts Motorola’s brand logo.

Internals and Storage

Both phones are powered by Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 665 SoC with an octa-core processor, Adreno 610 GPU, and 4GB RAM. The G Stylus and G8 Power feature 128GB and 64GB storage respectively, both of which are expandable via a micro SD card.

Cameras

The Moto G Stylus has the advantage of a 48-megapixel main camera, whereas the G8 power only comes with a 16-megapixel unit. The G8 Power, however, has a telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, which is missing on the G Stylus.

Both phones include an ultrawide sensor and a macro camera for close up shots and G Stylus also has an additional dedicated video camera inherited from the Moto One Action.

Battery and Pricing

Unfortunately, the G Stylus only gets 10W charging on top of a 4000 mah battery, but the G8 power includes a massive 5000 mah cell with 18W fast charging.

The Moto G Stylus will go for $300, whereas the G8 Power will be available for $250 once the two phones go on sale in Spring this year.