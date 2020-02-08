Pakistan Post Opens Tender for Installing Solar Panel at Its Offices

Pakistan Post is accepting Expressions of Interest (EOI) from eligible companies for the installation of solar energy systems at various offices across the country.

The project seeks installation of solar photovoltaic panels at the rooftops and on the grounds of Pakistan Post’s various locations and will be completed on a profit-sharing basis.

Interested parties can download the pre-qualification form from Pakistan Post and PPRA websites. They can also get it from the office of Director General Pakistan Post in Islamabad (Sector G-8/4) after showing a bank draft/pay order/demand draft of Rs. 5000.

The last date for submission of the pre-qualification form is February 20. Intending companies have until February 20 to submit the pre-qualification form along with supporting documents.

As per the APP report, the national posting service will provide its offices and land across the country for installation of a solar power system while the company will bear the cost of equipment, installation, and operation.

The revenue earned from the surplus power, after meeting the needs of Pakistan Post, will be equally shared between both parties.