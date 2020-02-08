PM Khan Orders MOITT to Establish a 40-acre Software City in Islamabad

Posted 1 hour ago by Haroon Hayder

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly given a green signal for establishing a 40-acre software city in Islamabad in an attempt to take Pakistan’s IT exports to $10 billion.

On Friday, PM Khan held a meeting with high ranking officials from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MOITT) to explore ways to strengthen the IT sector of Pakistan.

During the meeting, PM Khan took some key decisions that would help increase IT exports in the long run.

The most significant outcome of the meeting is the establishment of a software city stretching over 40 acres in Islamabad. Tech companies and startups will be accorded with state of the art facilities at the new software city.

Moreover, the federal government will soon introduce a relief package for small scale software exporters to assist them in growing further.

PM Khan has ordered MOITT to abolish the double tax imposed on software exporters by both federal and provincial governments. Small scale software exporters will also be provided foreign currency at a rate lesser than the market rate.

The meeting also agreed to digitally connect all HEC recognized universities in Rawalpindi and Islamabad to facilitate the students. These universities will also be required to buy software developed in Pakistan to boost the local industry.

PM Khan has also directed MOITT to digitally connect distant cities with the rest of the country using telephone towers on a priority basis.

