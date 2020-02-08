Road Master Partners With Bookme.pk to Offer a Flat 30% Discount

Bookme.pk – Pakistan’s leading online ticketing platform with over 4.5 million registered customers in bus, airline, cinema & events industries, announced today that they have added Road Master to Bookme.pk’s platform and all API partners’ network with a flat 30% off on the actual fare. Now, all Bookme customers can purchase Road Master tickets digitally with real-time seat plans and discounted fares.

Road Master is not just a premium bus service, but an inter-city travel experience that prioritizes customers and their comfort above all else.

The terminal at Road Master offers a plethora of features that aren’t common at other bus terminals. You can sit and relax in an extra-ordinary ambiance, personalized to improve your travel experience.

Customers can now conveniently book Road Master tickets with special discounts of 30% from Lahore- Rawalpindi/Islamabad- Lahore route via Motorway. Road Master is looking to add more bus routes in a few months.

These discounts are also available across all Bookme API partners including EasyPaisa, JazzCash, HBL Mobile, Bank Alfalah, Askari Bank, etc.

Road Master has introduced several features on their busses that are not offered in other bus companies. One of the key features is an Air Purification System to keep the environment clean and healthy for the passengers. Personalized ACE entertainment systems are available on-board with multiple options for channels.

The bus terminals of Road Master are also setting new standards of comfort and class in the bus travel industry.

You can buy Road Master tickets right now from https://bookme.pk/ and get flat 30% OFF. Add another Rs. 100 further discount if you buy from Bookme.pk mobile application.