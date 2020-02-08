Torture Test: Here’s How Long The Moto Razr Smartphone Lasts

The clamshell foldable Motorola Razr 2019 is set to arrive later this month alongside a handful of flagship devices from competitors. A few weeks ahead of its launch, folks over at CNET have taken the flip phone in for a “durability” test.

The phone survived less than 4 hours with CNET’s “FoldBot” folding machine which folded and unfolded the device over 27,000 times before it started to struggle. Once they managed to close it, the hinge mechanism fell out of alignment and started to make grating noises indicating a broken structure. The screen, however, remained unscathed.

Hence, if a regular user folds the device about 30 to 50 times a day, it should be able to last around 1.5 years of regular use. This, however, would only apply if you fold the device as roughly and rapidly as the FoldBot. If you use it properly and carefully it can easily last you 2 years or more.

Motorola has released a statement on CNET’s video that addresses the situation: