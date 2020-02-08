Universities of Pakistan and Finland Sign an Agreement For Skill Development in IT

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between two public sector universities of Pakistan and Finland for skill development in Information Technology (IT).

The chief guest, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Federal Minister for IT Khalid Maqbool witnessed the signing ceremony.

Rector Virtual University of Pakistan and Kajaani University of Applied Sciences Finland signed the MoU.

The chief guest said that 25 years ago Finland was not a popular destination for higher studies, however, in the last decade it has attracted foreign students for higher studies. He said that he was called ‘Einstein’ by his friends during his stay abroad for higher education. He said Pakistani students have a lot of potential and talent and Finland will provide a good opportunity for higher studies.

The Virtual University of Pakistan has signed a number of memoranda with renowned organizations mainly focusing on the following areas: Development of educational contents; Exchange of resources; Joint Degree Programs; Research & Development Staff/Teachers Training and Strengthening of IT infrastructure.

Kajaani University of Applied Sciences organizes and works with others as a partner in many regional projects and their operations are hands-on and customer-oriented.

Two short videos pertaining to the curriculum and achievements of two universities were also displayed. On this occasion, representative of Kajaani University said that the university is going towards 6G. He further said that Finland has produced world-known devices and brands like Nokia.

Additional Secretary IT Ministry and Rector VU University also addressed the students and the others gathered at the event.