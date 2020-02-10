Bill Gates is Buying the World’s Most Expensive Hydrogen-Powered Yacht

Bill Gates has been investing in environment-friendly tech for a while now and recently there was news of another such investment that is a visible reminder of his wealth. One of the richest men on earth has ordered the first-ever hydrogen fuel cell-based yacht, the Sinot’s Aqua.
The “Superyacht” costs $644 million, is 370-meters long and features five decks, can house 14 people along with a 31-person strong crew and is powered by two 1MW motors fuelled by supercooled hydrogen tanks.
Instead of using coal or wood, the yacht used gel-based fire bowls to keep the people warm when in the open and while it won’t be breaking any speed records with a 17-knot top speed (19.6MPH), it is capable of cross-ocean travel due to its 3,750-mile range.
The Aqua isn’t fully eco-friendly because dockside hydrogen filling stations are rare hence it has a diesel engine backup to help reach port. It won’t be sea ready until 2024.
Please check sinot(dot)com before posting
Please check the facts before posting.
Stupid people, don’t just post fake news. Propakistani has heavy followership. Please be responsible. Don’t just post anything. It is a great shame.