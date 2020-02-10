Pakistani Passenger Isolated in Peshawar Over Coronavirus Suspicion

A young passenger returning from China has been moved to an isolated ward of a government hospital in Peshawar over suspicion of Coronavirus infection.

The 23-year-old belongs to a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and has been admitted to Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) after showing the symptoms.

A spokesperson of the LRH told reporters that his blood samples have been sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH) for testing.

The authorities in KP have been vigilant to fight the novel virus. So far, over half a dozen people have been referred to the isolation wards over suspicion of the deadly virus. However, none of them were tested positive.

Last week, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) received three suspected cases of Coronavirus, including a Chinese national and two locals, bringing the total cases in PIMS to 4. Their blood samples have been dispatched to NIH for the checking.

The virus has prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global emergency. So far, the death toll due to the 2019-nCoV epidemic has passed 900 in China and infected 40,000 others.