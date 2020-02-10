PM Khan to Announce Rs. 15 Billion Relief Package to Counter Inflation

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to introduce another Rs. 15 billion relief package to counter the rampant inflation in the country.

As per PM Office, the premier chaired multiple important meetings in this regard. During these meetings, several measures were discussed to control the sky-rocketing inflation.

It was decided that Rs. 15 billion will be used to provide an uninterrupted supply of household commodities to utility stores across the country. The government will provide essential household items like flour, cooking oil, pulses, sugar, and rice, among other essential edibles at subsidized rates.

The district and city administrations will be mobilized to keep a check on the prices of grocery items to curb price manipulation.

Moreover, over 50,000 registered tandoors across the country will receive wheat supply at government-controlled rates to ensure a reduction in the prices of roti.

A leading news channel has quoted MD Utility Stores Corporation confirming the approval of the package, saying that the new package is different from what PM Khan released in January this year.