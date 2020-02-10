This One of a Kind Toy Car Sold for $150,000

All of us, at some point in our lives, have dreamt of owning a Hot Wheels toy car and they were always on the expensive side, hold on to your seats because there is a Hot Wheel toy car that is valued at three times more than the real thing.

According to Joel Magee, America’s Toy Scout, he has come across what he is calling the “holy grail” find, an Enamel White Prototype Custom Camaro Hot Wheels car. As per reports, the seven centimeters long tiny metal toy car is valued at a staggering $150,000 Australian Dollar (AUD).

Magee has said that this is the sole Redline Enamel White Hong Kong Version and isn’t sure where he found this particular piece. Talking to the media he said:

It’s hard to imagine a little toy car is worth more than a real one.

To put the price of this small toy car into context, here is a staggering fact; a new Chevrolet Camero will cost around $25,000 USD and this miniature version is worth $150,000 AUD.

