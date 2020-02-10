Toyota Launches Two Overly Expensive Hiace Models

In August 2019, Toyota Indus launched the 6th generation Hiace and now they have introduced two new variants of the model.

The new variants are called:

Toyota Hiace Low Grade

Toyota Hiace High Grade

Like the other variants, these two are powered by a 1GD-FTV 16-Valve DOHC 4-cylinder 2.8L diesel engine coupled with a 6-speed automatic transmission. It has disc brakes on all of its wheels.

Features

There are some additional features in the new variants including headlamp leveling, LED tech for the front fog and driving lamps. The low-grade Hiace has an outside rear-view mirror that is electric powered and is auto-retractable, the one in the high-grade model has a panoramic feature.

On the inside, there are more changes with an illuminated entry system while entering from the driver side, wireless locking system and it has 4 reading lamps at the back with optional dimming. Automated air conditioning is featured for both front and rear passengers along with individual headrests for all seats.

There is a push to start button in the high-grade one along with a 4-spoke leather and wood steering wheel while the low-grade model has a 4-spoke urethane steering wheel. They both feature a 4.2-inch color LCD that serves as a multi-info display and SRS airbags on both the driver and passenger side along with an immobilizer and power siren.

It also features ABS along with vehicle stability control and brake assist system. Additional safety features include a hill-start assist system.

Prices and Comparison

The low-grade costs PKR 8,700,000 while the high-grade one costs PKR 9,999,000!

If we take a look at its competitors, we see that the KIA Grand Carnival costs PKR 4.9-6.5 million while the Hyundai Grand Starex costs PKR 4.0- 5.2 million. The KIA is available in two variants and the Starex is available in three. Interestingly, the Hiace’s variants launched back in August have a price tag of around PKR 6.5 million to PKR 8.1 million.

