Xiaomi Resumes Work in China Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

After spending extended holidays at home during the coronavirus outbreak and the Chinese New Year, Xiaomi employees have finally resumed work today, on 10 February 2020. Every worker has been provided with a coronavirus safety kit which includes a couple of medical masks alcohol sanitization spray and a sanitizer.

Xiaomi is one of the few Chinese tech firms that have resumed work normally. The news was announced by Xiaomi Product Director Wang Teng in a post on Weibo. He said that all the employees are being given “three-piece bundle” coronavirus protection kits. Hence, they will be able to resume work at the factories starting today.

On another instance, Redmi’s General Manager Lu Weibing posted on Weibo advising workers that they should pay attention to their protection and safety. The post read, “Everyone, are you back to work today? Be sure to pay attention to protection to ensure safety.”

In response to this post, Xiaomi’s co-founder Lei Jun, wrote:

We all use medical protective masks. Do you know these people? Please leave the medical N95 mask to the first line of medical care.

As far as the mask shipments are concerned, about 73 percent of the factories have resumed. According to reports, all the masks purchased online are being shipped now.