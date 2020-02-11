Breaking: Is FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi Resigning? [Updated]

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi has rejected news reports of his resignation.

“I am not resigning from my post as chairman FBR. I have just not been performing my duties due to my health,” he said.

However, he also stated that he has requested PM Imran Khan to find a replacement for the position of Chairman FBR.

Mr. Zaidi’s position at the FBR has been a source of speculation for over a month now. Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, had earlier said that the government might change the FBR Chairman if Mr. Zaidi’s health issues continued.

Mr. Zaidi took a 2-week leave of absence from January 6 to January 19, which fueled rumors that there were differences in PTI’s economic team.

Later, the FBR issued a strong statement about “misreported” facts in the media and maintained that Mr. Zaidi would resume charge once his leave ended.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information