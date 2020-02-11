Camoflaged Proton X70 Spotted on Pakistani Roads

According to reports, Proton’s SUV X70 has been spotted on roads in Pakistan as the company is testing it ahead of a launch this year.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first camouflaged car to hit the roads with Toyota’s Yaris and Hyundai Sonata already having done this. Furthermore, this wasn’t the first time, the X70 was seen doing test rounds recently and coupled with the tweet by the Malaysian High Commission in December indicates that it will be making its debut soon.

The car was originally launched in December 2018 with over 26,000 units sold and has the distinction of being the first top-tier SUV produced by Malaysia. It has been jointly produced by Proton and Geely and is available in three variants, Proton X70 1.8 TGDi Premium 2WD, Proton X70 1.8 TGDi Executive 4WD and Proton X70 1.8 TGDi Executive 2WD.

Under the Auto Development Policy (ADP) 2016-21, the Al-Haj Group got the Greenfield status to produce Proton cars in the country and in the start they have invested $30 million to assemble CKD units of Proton.

